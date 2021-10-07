Man is charged with using a false document in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 07, 2021).- For the crime of document falsification in its modality of using a false document, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) accused A.C.J.C.B., for the events that occurred in August 2020, in the San Ramón Norte, Mérida´s neighborhood.

After presenting the corresponding complaint, the FGE specialists began with the investigation and established that the events occurred on August 2 of last year, at the gates of a property located on 43rd street of the aforementioned neighborhood, where the accused, even knowing that it was a false document, handed it over to an agent of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), for the vacating and handing over of the property in question, with which he tried to justify his intention to enter the property; reason for which the corresponding complaint was filed, which led to criminal case 213/2021.

At the hearing held in the Second Control Court of the First Judicial District, the litigation prosecutors formulated the imputation of the crime and presented the evidence to request that the accused be linked to the process, who accepted the extension of the legal term to define its legal status, for which the Control Judge established that the hearing continues today, October 7.

Finally, the arguments for requesting the imposition of precautionary measures were presented, which were assessed by the Control Judge who established that the defendant must periodically come to sign, must present an economic guarantee, is not allowed to leave the State without judicial authorization and It will be submitted to the care and surveillance of the State Center for Precautionary Measures, which will remain in force for the entire duration of the process.

