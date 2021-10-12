Man dies of pneumonia at the door of a hospital in Tizimín, Yucatán

The man arrived aboard a transfer ambulance, died on the way to the hospital and somehow he ended up lying on the sidewalk in front of the hospital’s main entrance.
Tizimin, (October 12, 2021).- A man identified as Amado C.C., 47, originally from the Cenotillo municipality, died at the door of a Tizimín hospital on Monday, October 11th.
The man went to a 24/7 office where he was treated by a doctor, who told him he had pneumonia, for which he was sent to the San Carlos hospital in Tizimin.
Onboard a transfer ambulance, he was taken to the aforementioned hospital and when he got off the vehicle, the paramedics told him to go to the Covid-19 area.
The man was walking towards the indicated area when he lost consciousness and fell to the floor.
It is worth mentioning that a doctor came out to help him, but it was too late because he no longer had vital signs.
Finally, the area was cordoned off pending the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), who was in charge of lifting the man’s body
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
