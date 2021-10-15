Luis Enrique Roche was appointed as the new president of the Board of Trustees of the Mérida´s Historic Center

Merida, Yucatan, (October 15, 2021).- The Board of Trustees for the Preservation of the Historic Center of Mérida has a new president, he is Luis Enrique Roche Correa, who took office last Friday, October 8th, to replace Enrique Ancona Teigell.

In the lobby of the Teatro Peón Contreras, the new head of the association announced that in the next few days he will meet with his executive council in order to draw up a work plan that includes the important issues in which this area of ​​the city is involved.

He reported that on Tuesday morning he held a meeting with the director of Economic and Tourism Development of Mérida, José Luis Martínez Semerena, in order to discuss issues related to the economic reactivation, although he did not elaborate on it.

Roche Correa acknowledged that there is a lot to work on in the Historic Center of the Yucatecan capital. Currently, the state government makes changes in mobility and reported that they will participate in some work tables in this regard.

Regarding the deterioration of the buildings of the first square of the city, the new president of the Board of Trustees pointed out that, after a year and a half without maintenance – in addition to the rains – there is much to repair, which “will be complicated” due to the economy .

Finally, Luis Enrique Roche praised the work that the authorities have carried out in the Historic Center, which he described as “good”, and reiterated that there is still pending. In the next few days when he will announce his work plan.

Source: La Jornada Maya

