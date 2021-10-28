Lozoya gave 1.2 billion pesos to the Pemex union board

“They handled a fortune, and what we did was cancel that, we told them that this was a new administration with new regulations,” explained Octavio Romero Oropeza
Mexico City, (October 28, 2021).- The general director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, revealed that during the administration of Emilio Lozoya, the general direction of the company maintained an agreement with the union leadership, then in charge of Carlos Romero Deschamps, to deliver more than 1.2 billion pesos without verifying the destination of those resources.
“When the previous leader of the Pemex Union was there, we had a first labor negotiation, we negotiated the salary without problem, but at the level of the union leadership, they received 1,200 million pesos from the Pemex management for various expenses, regardless of whether the union leadership receives contributions from more than 100,000 union workers.
“They managed a fortune, and what we did was cancel that, we told them that this was a new administration and that it was not going,” Octavio Romero explained to the United Energy and Infrastructure commissions.
Regarding the salaries of Pemex employees, Romero clarified that the payroll “has been respected and will continue to be respected.”
