López Obrador assures in Mérida that there will be no impunity for the death of José Eduardo

During his daily morning conference, the president affirmed that the FGR has already attracted the case in which Yucatan police officers are involved in the crime; ‘Anyone who commits a crime has to be punished,’ he said.

Merida, Yucatan, (October 28, 2021).- Lamenting the murder of the young José Eduardo Ravelo, allegedly at the hands of police officers from Mérida, Yucatán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that there is no impunity and that anyone who commits an offense must be punished.

From the city of Mérida, the president regretted the murder of this 23-year-old young man, originally from Veracruz, and reported that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) already attracted the case.

There are, of course, some cases that are lamented, as happened with a young man who was arrested and there are indications that he was abused and lost his life at the hands of the municipal police, but the case is already being addressed, the state authorities collaborate and the FGR is already attracted the case. There is no impunity, everyone who commits a crime has to be punished ”, he commented.

José Eduardo Ravelo died on August 3 after he was detained, beaten, and raped on July 21st by municipal police in Mérida.

It was on August 8 when the governor, Mauricio Vila, reported on the arrest of four police officers allegedly involved in the crime and assured that it would not go unpunished.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments