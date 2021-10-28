López Obrador assures in Mérida that there will be no impunity for the death of José Eduardo

During his daily morning conference, the president affirmed that the FGR has already attracted the case in which Yucatan police officers are involved in the crime; ‘Anyone who commits a crime has to be punished,’ he said.
Merida, Yucatan, (October 28, 2021).- Lamenting the murder of the young José Eduardo Ravelo, allegedly at the hands of police officers from Mérida, Yucatán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that there is no impunity and that anyone who commits an offense must be punished.
From the city of Mérida, the president regretted the murder of this 23-year-old young man, originally from Veracruz, and reported that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) already attracted the case.
There are, of course, some cases that are lamented, as happened with a young man who was arrested and there are indications that he was abused and lost his life at the hands of the municipal police, but the case is already being addressed, the state authorities collaborate and the FGR is already attracted the case. There is no impunity, everyone who commits a crime has to be punished ”, he commented.
José Eduardo Ravelo died on August 3 after he was detained, beaten, and raped on July 21st by municipal police in Mérida.
It was on August 8 when the governor, Mauricio Vila, reported on the arrest of four police officers allegedly involved in the crime and assured that it would not go unpunished.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Army burns more than 500 kilos of drugs seized in Mérida, Yucatán
Marijuana, cocaine and psychotropics were part.
-
How much does it cost to die in Mexico? Expenses and procedures that you must carry out before the death of a loved one
The subject of death can be.
-
13 million Mexican children with high levels of lead in blood
Study reveals that it is a.
-
Mexico condemns auction of pre-Hispanic pieces in Paris, France
The Ministry of Culture expressed its.
-
Do Yucatan companies care about their workers’ mental health?
A study reveals that in the.
-
After 2 years, the Tizimín Zoo “La Reina” reopens to the public
Tizimín, Yucatán, (October 28, 2021).- Finally,.
-
Cold front reaches the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, October 28th
YUCATAN, (October 28, 2021).- Through the.
-
Lozoya gave 1.2 billion pesos to the Pemex union board
“They handled a fortune, and what.
-
Mexico will propose to the United States to produce wafers for chips
MEXICO, (Ocotber 28, 2021).- The proposal.
-
Three hundred sea turtles wash up dead on the coast of Oaxaca
At least 300 sea turtles have.
Leave a Comment