Lesbian and bisexual women in Mérida celebrate the Kissathon 2021

Merida, Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- This Wednesday, October 13, at the Monumento a la Patria on Paseo de Montejo, the first edition of the Lesbian Kissathon was held in the “White City”, every October 13, flags are raised with pink tones to make this part of the LGBTTTI community stand out in the Day of Lesbian Rebellions that is celebrated on the day on which the First Feminist Lesbian Encounter of Latin America and the Caribbean took place

The call for this kissing event was made by Substantive Equality Yucatán as a “POLITICAL ACT OF RESISTANCE”, led by Kelly Ramírez, an event that managed to gather around 25 lesbian women in the aforementioned monument, which was fenced off by the State Police, in addition, to have the presence of elements of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

Kelly Ramírez, one of the women present at the site, pointed out that it is not a date appointed by the United Nations, but an exclusively feminist affair, “to make it visible for everyone that lesbian and bisexual women resist and exist in Yucatán.”

Among the problems, from their perspective, for this part of the community is the lack of visibility of gender violence in lesbian relationships, as well as the lack of attention from public institutions. “It takes lesbian women in real positions to change this,” she said.

“Healthcare with a gender perspective is one of the main issues, not only for lesbian women, but for all citizens; but, in particular, in gynecological visits”, she continued.

From Substantive Equality, they have received reports from those who wanted media attention and receive criticism about their sexual life and with whom they live it.

She specified that comprehensive sexual education is very important, considering that it is diverse and all identities are important, that is why she finds it necessary to make visible that there is a lesbian community in Yucatan.

Lesbian women also need to protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases, she pointed out, adding that they not only need to provide the products for free for their protection but also require the information to do so.

Within the diverse community itself, she said that “it is necessary to make visible within the community the spaces for lesbian women, including political advocacy […] We need to name ourselves and occupy those spaces that correspond to us as a historical debt.”

