KFC restaurant in eastern Mérida catches fire

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 23, 2021).- This morning there was a large operation by members of the Merida fire department, agents of the Ministry of Public Security and Civil Protection, due to the report of an accident inside the establishment located on the corner of Calle 57th with Circuito Colonias of the Fraccionamiento del Parque, eastern Mérida.
The incident took place around 5 in the morning, the fire alarm was turned on, so in minutes the authorities were already in the place where the smoke could be seen coming out, which confirmed the incident and reported it to the fire department.
With several water pipes, they began to fight the fire that had already spread throughout the kitchen.
Apparently, the fire started in the aforementioned area, so far the amount of material damage is unknown and fortunately, no person was found inside the place.
Around 7:30 in the morning the authorities were still in the area.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
