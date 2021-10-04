Jonas Deichmann, the German “Forrest Gump”, finally arrived in Cancun

The German who has been joffing across Mexico for four months will meet his goal at Playa Delfines.

Quintana Roo, (October 04, 2021).- Cancun is the last stop of the German citizen, Jonas Deichmann -the “Forrest Gump” of real life- in his journey of more than four months through the Mexican Republic.

The 34-year-old began his “360-degree triathlon” journey in September 2020 when he left Munich, Germany, from where he cycled more than 500 kilometers before arriving in Russia, before crossing the Pacific Ocean.

Deichmann began his journey in Mexico on June 10 in Tijuana, Baja California, with the aim of running all the way to the other end of the country, to Cancun, today October 4, 2021.

On his journey through the Yucatan Peninsula, Jonas Deichmann arrived in Campeche on September 25 where runners joined him until he left Campeche, then on September 29 he arrived in Merida where he was received with applause and received recognition from the City Council.

“Forrest Gump” runs to help the kids

Although many of its predecessors have done it for a sporting purpose, the athlete’s interest is to support primary schools in Africa with bicycles and food aid, since, for every kilometer traveled, the European organization World Bicycle Relief donates one euro.

In this way, Jonas assures that he has been able to raise more than $ 30,000 for the cause, which has motivated him along the way that will end at the same point where he left more than a year ago, in Germany.

According to the German’s calculations, after spending the night in the Leona Vicario community, he will enter Cancun at noon and head to Playa Delfines to conclude his trip through Mexico at five in the afternoon.

At this point, the Municipal Sports Directorate of the Benito Juárez City Council and other clubs are already preparing an event to receive the athlete who has also set different world records and crossed the entire American continent by bicycle.

Jonas is expected to finish this journey accompanied by some runners and cyclists, since during the trip he has been escorted in different sections by public safety, but mainly by citizens.

Source: Sipse

