It’s mandarine season in Yucatan! These are some of its medicinal properties

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021) .- Mandarins are citrus characteristics of autumn and these delicious fruits are already on display in the markets of Mérida and the municipalities of Yucatán, so it is worth knowing their medicinal properties.
Remember that this fruit protects you from respiratory diseases such as colds or flu, but there are other benefits such as the following:
Prevent obesity
The study conducted by scientists at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, says mandarin contains Nobiletine in high concentrations, an ingredient that prevents obesity and offers protection against type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.
Avoid high cholesterol
Tangerines can lower cholesterol thanks to their skin, they concentrate up to 20 times more compounds called polymethoxylated flavones, which help reduce cholesterol naturally.
Also, it contains pectin, which is a soluble fiber that reduces bad cholesterol in the blood.
Avoid constipation
Another of the health properties of tangerines is that it is an ideal fruit to combat constipation.
Tangerines contain 88 percent water in their composition and provide up to 2 grams of dietary fiber, which is concentrated mainly in the white part of the pulp and the rind.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a diet high in fiber increases the weight and size of stools, in addition to softening them, reducing the likelihood of constipation. In addition, fiber reduces the risk of developing hemorrhoids and diseases in the colon.
Protects against cancer
Eating tangerines may protect against some types of cancer, say researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine.
According to the study of these specialists, drinking mandarin juice regularly reduces the risk of liver cancer.
These results were verified in patients with hepatitis C, who drank natural mandarin juice and considerably reduced their risk of liver cancer compared to those who did not drink it as part of their usual diet.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First camp featuring “cenote clean-up” activities in Yucatan
YUCATAN, (October 15, 2021).- This Saturday,.
-
Campeche citizens denounce the terrible image of their historic center
Campeche, (October 15, 2021).- Inhabitants of.
-
Luis Enrique Roche was appointed as the new president of the Board of Trustees of the Mérida´s Historic Center
Merida, Yucatan, (October 15, 2021).- The.
-
Hospital Faro del Mayab presents surgery plans at affordable prices
General surgery, proctology, orthopedics, neurosurgery and.
-
Will the new COVID antiviral pills become a pandemic game changer?
Pharmaceutical giant Merck announced Monday that.
-
German automotive company PREH interested to invest in Yucatán
PREH is a German company, with.
-
Mérida´s Passport office will change from Paseo de Montejo to The Harbor Plaza
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021).- Very.
-
This is the story of how Pixie and Michito became best friends…
Who said cats and dogs do.
-
This Thursday the traditional Santa Lucía Park Serenades returns to Downtown Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 14, 2021).- With.
-
Digital window of the International Cervantino Festival arrives in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- Cinema, music,.
Leave a Comment