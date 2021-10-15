It’s mandarine season in Yucatan! These are some of its medicinal properties

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021) .- Mandarins are citrus characteristics of autumn and these delicious fruits are already on display in the markets of Mérida and the municipalities of Yucatán, so it is worth knowing their medicinal properties.

Remember that this fruit protects you from respiratory diseases such as colds or flu, but there are other benefits such as the following:

Prevent obesity

The study conducted by scientists at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, says mandarin contains Nobiletine in high concentrations, an ingredient that prevents obesity and offers protection against type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

Avoid high cholesterol

Tangerines can lower cholesterol thanks to their skin, they concentrate up to 20 times more compounds called polymethoxylated flavones, which help reduce cholesterol naturally.

Also, it contains pectin, which is a soluble fiber that reduces bad cholesterol in the blood.

Avoid constipation

Another of the health properties of tangerines is that it is an ideal fruit to combat constipation.

Tangerines contain 88 percent water in their composition and provide up to 2 grams of dietary fiber, which is concentrated mainly in the white part of the pulp and the rind.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a diet high in fiber increases the weight and size of stools, in addition to softening them, reducing the likelihood of constipation. In addition, fiber reduces the risk of developing hemorrhoids and diseases in the colon.

Protects against cancer

Eating tangerines may protect against some types of cancer, say researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine.

According to the study of these specialists, drinking mandarin juice regularly reduces the risk of liver cancer.

These results were verified in patients with hepatitis C, who drank natural mandarin juice and considerably reduced their risk of liver cancer compared to those who did not drink it as part of their usual diet.

