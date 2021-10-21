Is travel restriction an effective strategy?

Families throughout the world travel for a variety of reasons, whether for necessity or recreation. However, since the arrival of the coronavirus, this aspect of daily life has become more dangerous.



We’re all eager to get back to some normalcy after more than a year of “pandemic life.” It’s still complicated for families with small children who can’t get COVID-19 vaccines.



To say that 2020 was a year of change and reflection would be an understatement. People are more cautious of traveling, yet they still want to go. Follow recommendations or requirements from Cathay Pacific Travel Advisories.



If you decide to travel



Not all vacations or travels are equally dangerous. The key is to consider the number of close interactions you’ll most likely make during your trip, the greater the number of contacts, the greater the risk.



Is traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic safe?



The risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 is there on every journey. If you or your family are sick, have COVID-19 symptoms, or have been around someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, don’t travel. To reduce travel risks, adopt the following steps:

Household contacts are the source of COVID infections. You can reduce the number of susceptible contacts by ensuring that everyone gets vaccinated.

Even those who have had all of their vaccinations done, bring your mask with you whenever you travel. A Mask should completely cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps at the sides.

Try to book direct flights. That will reduce the number of times you have to change planes and walk through crowded airports. Shorter trips are preferable because longer flights increase the risk of illness.

Hong Kong travel restrictions are helpful. Keep your masks on for the rest of the flight; if you don’t want to remove them, you can skip meals.

Remember to pack extra masks and hand sanitizers if you’re traveling with kids.

Check the most up-to-date entry restrictions of Cathay Pacific before you travel.

What other safety precautions should we take while traveling?



Although the airline industry has taken steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, traveling by car will minimize your contact with the public. For older children, taking a road trip can be a fun opportunity to explore new areas. Wear masks and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water when you stop for a break.





When you’re out in public, try to keep a physical gap of at least 1metre between you and other people.

Clean regularly touched surfaces such as phones, keys, doorknobs, and light switch frequently.

Consider packing your food and snacks. If this isn’t an option, pick the safest meal alternative, such as take-out rather than eating indoors.

Always wash or sanitize your hands before taking your meal.

If you or your kid develops a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or other COVID-19 symptoms seek medical care.



Vaccines for children

Researchers who previously warned about the dangers of travel earlier in the pandemic now advise that fully vaccinated people can travel safely. The problem is that vaccines for children under the age of 12 are not currently available.



While parents who have been vaccinated are protected, traveling now may put their younger children at risk, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant now spreading.



The majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild, some do become severely ill. Thousands of children have been hospitalized and hundreds have died as a result of COVID-19.



What should you do if your friends and family refuse to take COVID-19 seriously?



In the current condition of the world, you’re bound to know someone who doesn’t take the virus seriously.



While you may feel compelled to avoid or eliminate them from your life until the pandemic is over, there are a few things you may try first before taking more drastic actions.



1. If you’re having a conversation with someone, leave out the criticism.

If you do want to share information or talk about safety precautions with them, do it in a way that expresses your concern without being judgmental.



The mental health challenges in COVID

Our everyday routines are being drastically altered. It takes time to adjust to the new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, absence of physical touch with other family members, friends, and coworkers.



For every one coping with the fear of contracting the virus is challenging, and worrying about people close to us who are especially important. They can be challenging for persons who suffer from mental illnesses.



Luckily, there are a variety of things we can do to take care of our mental health as well as assist others who may require additional support and care. Here are some suggestions and recommendations that we hope you may find useful.



1. Have a proper routine

Maintain regular routines or create new ones.

Get up and go to bed at similar times do it every day.

Keep proper personal hygiene.

Consume nutritious foods consistently.

Regular physical activity is essential such as jogging on a small trampoline, weight lifting, yoga, and do light to moderate workout

Schedule your work and rest time.

Make time for your favorite activities.

2. Social contact is important

If you are unable to travel, stay in touch with loved ones via phone and online.



3. Play video games

Video games can be a way to relax. When you’re at home for an extended period, it’s tempting to spend far more time on them than usual. In your everyday routine, carry a good balance of online and offline activity.



4. Help others and support health workers

Help those in your neighborhood who may require help, such as with grocery shopping. Appreciate your country’s healthcare workers, as well as everyone else who is working to fight COVID-19.



Remember

COVID-19 has affected everyone and families have had a bad year . The desire to travel may be strong, but the pandemic is not over yet, so consider the risks. Your family will soon be able to take a peaceful vacation as the vaccine rollout continues.







