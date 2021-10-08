Is the Merida City Hall set to have an open parliament?

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN.- The Merida City Council is preparing a set of regulations that will allow the attendance and intervention of citizens or social groups in Cabildo sessions, in this way the population will be able to intervene in issues that benefit or affect them in the construction of an open parliament and listen to the voices that allow improving actions and public policies.

Councilor Diana Canto Moreno emphasized that the councilors will analyze the proposal to open the Cabildo sessions to the interventions of the Merida society, with this, they seek to listen to the conditions of the population on issues or aspects of a public nature that affect the community.

The official indicated that the proposal will be delivered in the next few days to the Cabildo’s Government Commission, which will analyze the needs, legal effects, and detailed aspects of the procedure for the implementation of this citizen provision.

The city of Chihuahua already has this system and there are very few cities in the country that have established this procedure so that citizens can present their requirements, demands, and proposals to resolve aspects that affect them or benefit them in determinations of the municipal authority.

The proposal is still under analysis, there are still procedures to be complied with and therefore, the Governance Commission must validate and detail it, so that it can be proposed to the Cabildo, in order for the aldermen to approve it and then approve and channel the conditions for its application.

The proposal foresees the conditions, times, and faculties that the citizen or citizens by groups may have to address the plenary session of the Cabildo, in the same way, the procedures to receive the corresponding answers to their petitions and interventions on the topics under discussion in the plenary session of the Cabildo and where they will be heard by all councilors, in time and form.

For the moment and if approved, the interventions of the citizens could be virtual, since the Cabildo sessions are held “online” due to the pandemic.

The intention is that citizen interventions can be ordered and scheduled in time, so that at the time of discussion, analysis and approval of a regulation, determination or municipal action, they can intervene and present the conditions that they establish to support or reject an action taken by the municipal authority.

