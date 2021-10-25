International company Accenture will settle in Tekax, Yucatán

Accenture is a global operations, technology and digital consulting firm, also offering strategy services, and based in Ireland.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 25, 2021).- Yucatán continues to receive national and international investments, now with the establishment of the Accenture company in Tekax, specialized in information technology, which will create at least 200 new jobs projected for this municipality in the south of the State.

This Saturday, the mayor of Tekax, Diego Ávila Romero, declared that they have held various meetings in this regard and that they estimate that the presentation of the project will be held in the coming days to offer more details in this regard.

“I had a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor, Ernesto Herrera Novelo; the rector of the Southern Regional Technological University, Édgar Peraza Estañol, and with the Director of Technology for the Financial Services Industry of Accenture, Viridiana Zurita, in which the standards of this company were announced, which will seek joint actions with the Technological University and with it benefits are achieved for young people who are studying various careers, with the aim of generating hundreds of jobs in our municipality ”, declared Diego Ávila.

Tekax is located 126 kilometers (82 miles) south of Merida (INEGI)

Student profile

In this context, the director of the Superior Technological Institute of the South, based in Oxkutzcab, Yesenia Polanco Ross, declared that they teach professional careers that are related to the profile of collaborators that the Accenture company seeks, so she will seek that students are included in the job bank and that together with the Regional Technological University of the South they are focused on the enrollment having the preparation and tools in the formation of the students.

Yesenia Polanco added that “we have a lot of Tekax students, it is the second municipality that sends us more students, the first is from Ticul, however, I believe that being close to Tekax, this company will be of great help to the students who graduate from the institution, we teach Computer Systems Engineering, which is the closest to what this company wants to have in terms of workforce, it has a specialty aimed at software ”.

Source: Sipse

