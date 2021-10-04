Influenza season officially ends in Mexico, Yucatan registered only 1 case

Mérida, Yucatán, (October, 04, 2021).- At the end of the Interstate Influenza Season, 12 cases of the deadly disease were registered in Southeast Mexico, making it the most affected region in the country, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.

The Intersestational Influenza Season is the period contemplated from epidemiological week number 21 to 39, and the Viral Respiratory Disease Monitoring Units (Usmer) confirmed the detection of 21 cases, triple the number that occurred in the 2020 period when there were seven infected patients.

Of the total number of cases, 11 are from Quintana Roo, 52.4 percent; five are from Tabasco, 23.8 percent, and the rest, from Chiapas, Guerrero, Sonora, Tlaxcala, and Yucatán.

Influenza A was present in Chiapas and Tlaxcala, and type B, in the rest of the country.

Of the total infected, four were between five and nine years old; a similar figure for 25 to 29 years; two from 10 to 14 years old; equal number from 15 to 19 years, as well as from 20 to 24 years; 30 to 34 years, and 40 to 44 years.

Likewise, a case is in the range of one to four years; a similar figure from 35 to 39 years, and one from 45 to 49 years.

So far this year, in the Mexican Republic, there have been 25 confirmed cases of Influenza, distributed in 10 states, with a decrease of 99.5 percent, since in the same period of the previous year, the sum was 4,797.

Of the total infected, 11 are from Quintana Roo, 44 ​​percent; five from Tabasco, 20 percent; two from Chiapas, eight percent, and the rest from Mexico City, Guerrero, Jalisco, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, and Yucatán.

In Yucatán, the decrease is 94.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2020, when the accumulated number of cases was 19.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







