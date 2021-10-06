Increased rainfall expected in the Yucatan Peninsula

A tropical wave, cold front and two troughs interact starting today in the region
A series of weather systems will cause heavy rains starting today in this region of the country, which includes the Yucatan Peninsula, according to Juan Antonio Palma Solis, coordinator of Meteored.mx.
He explains that tropical wave 35 will be located over the south of the country and will interact with cold front 2, stationary in the Gulf of Mexico.
There will also be an induced trough from the frontal system and another trough coming from Central America towards the Yucatan Peninsula, which completes the mix of systems.
He warns that the rains could cause flooding in the southern area of Campeche and in other states of the Southeast.
For the State of Yucatan, it is forecast that today there will be showers and some isolated thunderstorms in Merida, where the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees.
Showers and scattered rains are also expected in Progreso, Celestún, Peto, and Ticul, among other municipalities in the state, where the heat will prevail.
The Interinstitutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the UADY forecasts for today in Yucatan a hot environment with medium cloudy skies.
There will be a possibility of showers in the afternoon, especially in the east, southeast, south, and west of the state, and winds will blow from the east and southeast.
The maximum temperature will be 30.0 to 32.0°C on the coast and 34.0 to 36.0°C in the interior of the state in the early afternoon.
The minimum temperature will be 22.0 to 24.0°C at dawn on Thursday.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Drainage workers free up a massive flood in Plaza Las Americas
The flooding at Plaza Las Americas.
-
Campeche police patrol cars are ‘painted’ in pink
Although until now the functionality of.
-
200 bee hives die for alleged use of chemicals in Quintana Roo
The beekeepers, represented by Laureano Pech.
-
Greenpeace disapproves AMLO´s electricity reform, they call it an “error and setback”
The environmental organization Greenpeace criticized that.
-
Urban planning specialist affirms that the Sustainable Stadium will bring renewal to the Yucatán
During the talk “The city of.
-
Taste of tradition! ‘Victoria’ launches beer with marigold extract for Day of the Dead
The 473 ml special edition can. It.
-
Mérida City Council is committed to the protection of fauna
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 06, 2021) .-.
-
Smart City Expo Latam Congress starts in Yucatán, in hybrid format
Representatives from more than 300 cities.
-
Chichén Itzá, the most visited Prehispanic City in the Country
YUCATAN, (October 06, 2021).- Until the.
-
Varadero beach in Cuba is getting ready for tourists again
VARADERO, Cuba (AP) — Little by.
Leave a Comment