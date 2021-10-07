Inauguration of the new Aquaférico in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende, (October 07, 2021).- As an avant-garde and first-level work, it is how State and Municipal authorities defined the works delivered for the Aquaférico and the Control and Monitoring Center of the San Miguel de Allende Potable Water System.
These hydraulic works are the most important in the history of the municipality, a sign of the avant-garde and innovation, which in addition to guaranteeing the supply of water for the next 30 years, place the operating body among the best at the national level.
The Control and Monitoring System allows the storage, extraction, and distribution levels of the vital liquid in the municipal seat to be managed remotely and in real-time so that users can count on an efficient service.
The Acuaférico is an integral work that, with an investment of more than 100 million pesos, which will guarantee the supply of the vital liquid for at least the next 30 years, and will benefit more than 97 thousand inhabitants of this municipality, so that they have drinking water in quantity and quality, for the development of their daily activities and personal hygiene.
Source: Periódico correo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
