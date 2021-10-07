In Yucatan, 22 thousand jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic have already been recovered

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 07, 2021).- The Secretary of Economic Development and Employment (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, reported that 22 thousand jobs have already been recovered in Yucatan, of the little more than 25 thousand that were lost last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He anticipated that two logistics centers for international companies will soon open in Kanasín and Umán, so the entity continues to add private investments.

“We can say that Yucatán continues to be attractive, a place of investment destinations. There are logistics centers that will be announced briefly, of international stature, one in Kanasín and the other in Umán ”, he highlighted.

“There are almost 60 billion pesos that have reached the State from 2020 to 2021,” he emphasized.

With this amount, the state official affirmed that 22 thousand jobs have been recovered from the 25 thousand 700 that were lost during the pandemic.

“We have already recovered almost 22 thousand jobs. We are also talking about those who are not registered with the IMSS, which are quite a few ”, he stressed.

