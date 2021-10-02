In the other pandemic, every three days two people commit suicide in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021), Until the third quarter of the year, in Yucatán there have been two suicides every three days. A total of 178 suicides were registered in the State, in nine months, with an increase of 14.8 percent, compared to the same period of 2020, when the sum was 155, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

Unfortunately, there were three suicides involving firearms in September, making it the highest monthly figure for many years.

Even, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), only in 2020, Yucatán was ranked third nationally in terms of the rate per 100,000 inhabitants and was among the 13 states with the highest incidence.

The problem is registered in 44 municipalities, two more towns compared to last August, and of the total cases, two out of every five occurred in Mérida.

Also, out of every 10 people who commit suicide, nine opted for hanging.

In addition, five used firearms, four were for poisoning, of which three people opted for drug poisoning and one more ingested herbicide.

There are only two cases registered of suicide with the use of a firearm.

Regarding gender, 147 men self-attempted against their life, 82.6 percent, and 31 women, 17.4 percent.

Of the total cases, 76 are from Mérida, 42.7 percent, followed by Kanasín, with 20 cases, 11.2 percent; In Valladolid, there were 10 suicides, 5.6 percent, and in Umán, seven people who decided to end their days, 3.9 percent.

Likewise, five individuals were from Hunucmá; four from Chemax and Progreso, each; three from Buctzotz, Motul, Ticul and Tizimín, respectively, and two from Acanceh, Espita, Halachado, Izamal, Kinchil, Oxkutzcab, Peto and Tekax municipalities.

The rest of the people who commit suicide are from Akil, Celestún, Chapab, Dzilam González, Dzitás, Huhí, Kaua, Kopomá, Maní, Mayapán, Muxupip, Panabá, Río Lagartos, Samahil, Sinanché, Tahdziú, Tahmek, Teabo, Tecoh, Tekal, Tepakán, Tetiz, Tinum, Tixkokob and Tixpeual municipalities.

The conduct of monthly self-harm was distributed in 25 cases on March, 23 correspond to May, July 22, January 20, and April, respectively, as well as 19, are from August, 18 are from February, and June 14.

