In 20 of 32 Mexican states, the epidemiological traffic light is in green

Mexico City, Mexico — Twenty of Mexico’s 32 states have reached a green covid traffic light. For the week of October 18, nearly three-quarters of the country will advance into a green epidemiological light, which means an increase in businesses and event capacities.

The Ministry of Health reports no red states in the country and only one in orange. They say that for the upcoming week, there will be 20 states moving ahead to green and 11 in yellow with only one orange state left.

The Ministry says green states include Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tlaxcala and Quintana Roo.

Yellow states are Chihuahua, Coahuila, Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tabasco, Morelos, Campeche and Yucatán. Baja California is the only orange state left.

Source: El Universal

