Ignorant people are killing Mérida‘s ‘great lung’ with garbage

Given the garbage that people throw away, more than 200 hectares of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve will be cleaned
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 27, 2021).- Because clandestine dumps are a recurring problem in the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve , 200 hectares that have this problem will be cleaned up, mainly those closer to the sidewalks, which is where all kinds of waste are deposited, reported the site’s operational director, Sandra García Peregrina.
She said that people use to deposit everything from organic garbage to sewage and construction material.
“The entire reserve is subject to being damaged in this way that is why we are doing a deep cleaning, where we are removing all the waste that damages the place and restoring it in some way to regenerate the area,” she said.
The conservation area is 10,757 hectares and the areas to be rescued are distributed within that polygon. At the end, keeping them clean will be one of the main challenges they have to address.
She recalled that the reserve provides environmental services to all metropolitan inhabitants, such as quality and quantity water; capture of carbon and of pollutants and natural components; the generation of oxygen, among others.
She stressed that an important factor for the preservation of the place is the presence of producers, who are located in the various communities belonging to the reserve.
Some work with derivatives of honey, others of goat’s milk, sauces, among others; They are located in communities such as San Ignacio Tesip, Dzununcán, Tahdzibichén, Molas, among other places.
“By being entrepreneurs and creating their own products, producers not only help each other financially, but also their environment, that is, the reserve, since there is environmental preservation and biodiversity that benefits all citizens,” he said.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
