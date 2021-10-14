Hurricane Pamela knocks down trees, floods streets in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY, October 14 (Reuters) – Hurricane Pamela was set to dissipate on Wednesday night after knocking down trees, damaging businesses and flooding streets in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) and Mexican officials said.
Mexico’s National Guard police said officers helped some people trapped in their homes by flooding, and were working to clear debris and dozens of fallen trees in the beach resort of Mazatlan. Some shops and restaurants in the area were damaged, the National Guard added in a statement.
Mexican authorities opened 40 temporary shelters in Sinaloa in anticipation of heavy rains and winds.
The NHC’s latest advisory ranked Pamela as a tropical depression about 255 miles (415 km) northeast of Mazatlan and said it was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph).
“The center of Pamela will continue to move over Central Mexico until dissipation,” the NHC said.
Pamela is set to unleash another 1 to 3 inches of rain in western Durango state and northern Nayarit state on Wednesday evening, before bringing rain to parts of Texas and Oklahoma through Thursday.
Swells generated by Pamela are expected to affect portions of the southern Baja California peninsula and southwestern and west-central mainland Mexico through Wednesday evening, likely producing “life-threatening” surf and rip conditions, the NHC added.
Before reaching Sinaloa, Pamela passed near the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, home to key tourist destinations such as Los Cabos, where no damage was reported.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico gives reprieve to illegally imported motor vehicles better known as “chocolate”
Mexico has long had a problem.
-
SENER exhibits companies that pay lower rates and ‘steal energy’ from the nation
The Secretariat of Energy (SENER), is.
-
This Thursday the traditional Santa Lucía Park Serenades returns to Downtown Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 14, 2021).- With.
-
Digital window of the International Cervantino Festival arrives in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- Cinema, music,.
-
The “Otoño Cultural 2021” arts festival has begun in Yucatan
Culture returns in person to Yucatán,.
-
More and more elderly people dying from Covid-19 in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, October 14, 2021 (ACOM).
-
Yucatán among the three states with the highest suicide rate in the country
Mexico, October 14, 2021 (Notilegis). – The.
-
Coparmex Mérida declares itself totally against AMLO’s Electricity Reform
COPARMEX Mérida is an employer union.
-
Labor Clashes Intensify at Mexico’s Dos Bocas Refinery as AMLO Policies Questioned
BY ANDREW BAKER for Natural Gas Intel.
-
Tere Cazola bakery is now available in Mexico City
Merida, Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- What.
Leave a Comment