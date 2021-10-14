Hurricane Pamela knocks down trees, floods streets in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY, October 14 (Reuters) – Hurricane Pamela was set to dissipate on Wednesday night after knocking down trees, damaging businesses and flooding streets in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) and Mexican officials said.

Mexico’s National Guard police said officers helped some people trapped in their homes by flooding, and were working to clear debris and dozens of fallen trees in the beach resort of Mazatlan. Some shops and restaurants in the area were damaged, the National Guard added in a statement.

People walk along a street as hurricane Pamela pounds the Pacific coast resort with strong winds as it makes landfall in Mazatlan,Sinaloa. Photo: (REUTERS)

Mexican authorities opened 40 temporary shelters in Sinaloa in anticipation of heavy rains and winds.

The NHC’s latest advisory ranked Pamela as a tropical depression about 255 miles (415 km) northeast of Mazatlan and said it was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph).

A commercial area is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. Photo: (AP News)

“The center of Pamela will continue to move over Central Mexico until dissipation,” the NHC said.

Pamela is set to unleash another 1 to 3 inches of rain in western Durango state and northern Nayarit state on Wednesday evening, before bringing rain to parts of Texas and Oklahoma through Thursday.

Hurricane Pamela pounds the Pacific coast resort with strong winds. Photo: (REUTERS)

Swells generated by Pamela are expected to affect portions of the southern Baja California peninsula and southwestern and west-central mainland Mexico through Wednesday evening, likely producing “life-threatening” surf and rip conditions, the NHC added.

A man speaks on his mobile phone as hurricane Pamela pounds the Pacific coast resort with strong winds. Photo: (REUTERS)

Before reaching Sinaloa, Pamela passed near the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, home to key tourist destinations such as Los Cabos, where no damage was reported.

