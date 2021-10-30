HRW considers AMLO’s expressions on Human Rights as “total madness”

MEXICO, (October 30, 2021).- The director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch (HRW), José Miguel Vivanco , described this Friday as ” total madness ” the sayings of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assured that the protection of human rights, feminism and the environmentalism “are excuses to steal.”

The manager accompanied his brief text with an extract from the conference where the Mexican president stated that neoliberalism was dedicated to promoting, creating or promoting the “so-called new rights” to ” loot at ease .”

“They were encouraged a lot, including by themselves, feminism, environmentalism, the defense of human rights, the protection of animals,” he said.

And he accused that the purpose of “these new causes” was that we would not “repair so that we would not turn to see that they were looting the world and that the issue of economic and social inequality was left out of the center of the debate.”

He affirmed that for this reason they did not talk about corruption and they stopped talking about exploitation, oppression, classism, and racism.

It is not the first time that HRW has criticized the Mexican president.

Last August, he accused that López Obrador made the mistake of “keeping quiet” before the decision of the US Supreme Court to allow the re-establishment of the controversial Protocol for the Protection of Migrants (MPP) or “Remain in Mexico”, which obliges applicants asylum in the United States to wait their turn in Mexico.

He even affirmed that by choosing not to reject this policy, “he seems to prefer Cantinflas’s rhetoric.”

Vivanco has also criticized other reactions by the López Obrador government, such as the position taken in the face of the conflict at the Dos Bocas Refinery, in the southern state of Tabasco, where on October 13 four workers were injured after demanding better working conditions; which was minimized by the Mexican president.

Source: López Dóriga

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







