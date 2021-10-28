How much does it cost to die in Mexico? Expenses and procedures that you must carry out before the death of a loved one

The subject of death can be taboo for many, but you have to be aware that it is going to happen and not being prepared can be very expensive.
MEXICO, (October 28, 2021).- Facing the death of a loved one and not being financially prepared to pay for the expense can become a very difficult issue that has to be solved in a very short time.
We must take into account the payment of transfers, casket or urn, burial or cremation, flowers, wake, body arrangement, and even coffee, however, there are few who prepare for this moment and especially not many take into account the payment of funeral rights to the government.
It is very important to know all the products that prevent high last-minute expenses and that this does not destabilize the finances of our family members. That is why it is basic to pay for a funeral service in advance, which, in addition to avoiding a large outlay, can be acquired in scheduled and deferred payments.
On the other hand, depending on the place and the customs, the funeral can be as cheap or expensive as required. For this reason, below we leave you three basic funeral levels.
IMSS funerals or public services
All these public services have their own wakes and are very good services and you do not have to be a beneficiary to contract. Their prices range from 7,500 to 12,000 pesos, being those of the IMSS the most complete.
Funeral homes in popular colonies
The cost of these services is between 12 thousand and 18 thousand pesos. They have wake-up rooms, a cafeteria, and floats, although in general, the user has the option of asking for the service to be done at home.
Funeral companies
Services cost between 18 thousand and 150 thousand pesos, although there are some places that provide services that can cost up to 450 thousand pesos. These companies have between two or three meeting rooms in the same branch, they have a cafeteria, 24-hour security, valet parking, among other services.
Three Important Tips When Buying Funeral Insurance
Compare
It is better to take some time and learn about the different plans and insurance that exist. Choose the one that best suits your tastes, needs, and financial circumstances. Only by comparing and checking the services they offer, you can choose the best option, freeze amounts and obtain payment facilities.
Speaks
When you have already hired the service, the first thing you should do is talk to someone who knows how to act and thus avoid incurring costs in the face of confusion and pain. You have to empower the person and family to make smart decisions at the time of your death.
Designate savings fund
Just as we save with various goals in life such as travel, a house or a car, it is advisable to save for the moment of death. Even if you have plans or insurance, some expenses may arise and the impact of a death can be greater if you do not have the necessary resources.
