Hospital Faro del Mayab presents surgery plans at affordable prices

Merida, Yucatan, (Otober 15, 2021).- Hospital Faro del Mayab announced the launch of its Faro Surgery Plan, which will offer affordable prices for the 17 surgeries most requested by patients in this time of pandemic. From October 15 to December 31, general surgery, proctology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and gynecology will enter this modality.

“We have observed that patients request certain surgeries and based on these statistics we will offer them this benefit,” said Flor Shiels Torres, commercial manager of the Faro del Mayab hospital during the press conference to publicize the initiative.

The program, she said, establishes the commitment to provide affordable prices to private patients, especially those who do not have coverage of major medical expenses and must pay for them themselves.

The clinic offers these patients, certified doctors with varied specialties for the care of their procedures. Also trained nursing staff, specialists, support, and administrative staff who will cover the care.

“As we know, the panorama of the pandemic at a global level generated a significant change in the way hospital services are provided. We noticed that even surgical medical societies recommended canceling or postponing procedures, ” she added.

Postponed surgeries

In Mérida, she noted, many patients who had scheduled surgeries decided to postpone them in order to have something safer in the long term. They didn’t know how long they would wait, but they decided to do it; and during this time a risk was generated in his health, she warned.

“Both patients and doctors replicated this. Even the doctors themselves, fearing to be infected, stopped going to their work centers. This happened in both public and private institutions ”, stated Flor Shiels.

There were many aspects that motivated to postpone the surgeries. Globally, she explained, up to 30 million surgeries were canceled in the first 12 weeks of the pandemic. In Mexico, there were 200 thousand cases of postponed surgeries.

Hence the need for the Faro del Mayab hospital to resume this care for its patients, who know in which hospitals they are offered security and optimal management of the established protocols.

To avoid risky surgery, she explained, the most important thing is that it be scheduled, as this way the patient has the benefit of having a precise date for their procedure and can schedule their work and family environment.

“This will give security to both the patient and the doctor, who will have the opportunity to prepare a timely history, which guarantees to have control over the supplies that will be required for the procedure,” concluded Shiels.



Participating procedures

The participating procedures are inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, open or laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gallbladder), hemorrhoidectomy, fistulectomy, knee replacement, hip replacement, lumbar discectomy.

Similarly, there is lumbar instrumentation, wrist fracture, unilateral mastectomy, laparoscopic ovarian cyst, hysterectomy, and myomectomy, the latter two in open or laparoscopic modality.

In these particular specialties, the Faro del Mayab hospital has 12 specialist surgeons and two surgeons with a subspecialty in proctology. In orthopedics, they have 37 specialists with other subspecialties, seven neurosurgeons, and 21 gynecologists with varied subspecialties.

The plan includes comprehensive hospital care, from hospitalization, operating room, instruments, materials, medications attributable to the procedure, and, in required cases, pathology studies.

The clinic’s website ( www.hospitalfaro.com ) already has a system to separate the promotion with an accessible amount and the possibility of making an online payment; or in person. For more information, those interested can contact 9996894500 Ext. 4575 and 4576 or by WhatsApp at 9992286104.

