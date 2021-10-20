Heavy rains are expected to hit Mérida

Call to the general public to take precautions before heavy rainfall
Mérida, Yucatan.- As has been reported, tropical wave 39 accompanied by an influx of tropical maritime air with high humidity content will affect from October 20 to 22, causing rains in Yucatán, especially in Mérida, an area where heavy rainfall is expected after 3:00 p.m.
Today will be a cloudy day and the temperature will hover between a maximum of 32 and 34 degrees, with a minimum of 23 to 25 and an intensity of less than 40 km/h as the storm clouds pass through.
It is expected that during these three days there will be gusts of wind and heavy to very heavy rains in the state, so Civil Protection is calling on the population to take precautions, such as securing roofing sheets and protect children and the elderly, as well as backyard animals.
The call is also for families living in the low areas of the southern part of the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
