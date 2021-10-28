Halachó residents demonstrate against the Maya Train Project

Halacho, Yucatan (Thursday, October 28th, 2021) A group of 20 Ejidatarios from Halachado has blocked the Maya Train Project works in that municipality of the state of Yucatan.
They demonstrated at the entrance to the site where one of the bridges that will be used for the railway line is being built and demanded the dismissal of Fabián Yerbes, as Ejidal commissioner, as well as the realization of a new appraisal of the lands, as they consider that the current one was not fair, due to the alleged opacity with which their authorities have carried out the sale of land for this project.
In this regard, Fabián Yerves went out of the way of the accusations against him and warned that behind this offensive against him there are economic interests of a few who are mobilizing people in their favor and clarified that the price per hectare was set at 140,000 pesos, and pointed out that this was no mystery since it was the federal government itself that set the price.
Source: yucatan.com.mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
