Guided tours of the archaeological parks of Mérida are reactivated

Guided tours in the archaeological parks of Xoclán, Anicabil and Chen Ho in Mérida are free and you can register to attend

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 22, 2021).- After more than a year of suspension due to the pandemic, the guided tours in the archaeological parks of Xoclán, Anicabil and Chen Ho in Mérida were activated again .

Unlike other parks in Mérida, archaeological parks offer history about Maya vestiges, a peculiar fauna and flora shows the characteristics of the low deciduous forest of Yucatan.

The archaeological parks of Xoclán and Anicabil are the ones that have the most characteristics of the low deciduous forest of Yucatán, while in Chen Ho, which is a part of the Parque Recreativo Oriente, there is a botanical garden that has native species of the region and others adapted .

Tours scheduled for the next few days

The tours are free and have a capacity of 10 people per group, with the necessary sanitary measures such as the application of antibacterial gel and the use of face masks.

The next guided walks are scheduled as follows:

Xoclán Archaeological Park , located in the Bosques del Poniente subdivision, on October 22 and 29, as well as November 4, 12, 23, 26 and 30.

Anicabil Archaeological Park , in Ciudad Caucel, on October 25 and November 10 and 18.

Chen Ho Park , in Del Parque subdivision, on October 28, and November 5 and 16.

The hours for the tours are from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, you can contact (999) 942-00-38 extension 81065 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, or by email at claudia.moo@merida.gob.mx .

