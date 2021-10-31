Gonzalo Rocha inaugurates in Mérida ‘Life is worth nothing’

Merida, Yucatan, (October 30, 2021).- The ‘monero’ (Cartoonist) from the newspaper La Jornada , Gonzalo Rocha, opened his exhibition “Life is worth nothing” at the Lux Perpetua gallery on Thursday night. This is the first time he has exhibited in Mérida; and the sample consists of 20 lithographs focused on the work of José Guadalupe Posada.
With his work, Rocha puts his bones in dialogue with the work of other executors of the stature of Francisco Toledo, Diego Rivera and Pablo Picasso. The title of the exhibition refers to José Alfredo Jiménez and his famous song.
Calaveras-scorpions, Catrinas and their vagabonds, as well as original pieces published by the late cartoonist populate the walls of that gallery located in the Itzimná neighborhood.
After 7:00 p.m., the guests were arriving at the lobby of Lux Perpetua, where there were even relatives of the Monero Rocha, who kindly chatted with those who attended the appointment.
Life is worth nothing can be visited at the Lux Perpetua gallery (calle 20 No. 87e x 15, Itzimná) from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The play will run until the beginning of January and admission is free.
Source: La jornada maya
