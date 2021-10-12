Giant sculpture park in Tulum opens to the public on October 15th

TULUM, Quintana Roo, (October 12, 2021).- The popular sculpture “Ven a la luz” by the artist Daniel Popper, located in the Ahau hotel and which became an attraction of Tulum, will now be exhibited at another point along with several other sculptures in which it will be a space dedicated to the exhibition.
The so-called giant sculpture park will open to the public this Friday, October 15.
This will also be located in the Ahau hotel, but no longer on the avenue, but in a garden that would adjoin the beach.
The cost to have access would be three dollars, with which the sculptures would be maintained.
“Ahau Tulum will also develop a beautiful sculpture garden area with its own entrance with food and beverage service,” the hotel announced on its webpage.
“The sculpture ‘Ven a la Luz’ by the world renowned artist Daniel Popper, will be the centerpiece of this garden,” he explained.
“COME TO THE LIGHT”
“Ven a la Luz” (Come into the light), by the South African artist Daniel Popper, is a work that has traveled around the world through photos shared by travelers who have visited Tulum, and which was unveiled in 2018 as part of the Art With Me festival.
The sculpture is 10 meters high and is made of steel, wood, ropes and plant material.
Source: El Quintana Roo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
