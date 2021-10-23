Germany issues travel alert to Mexico after killings of foreigners in Tulum

The alert is in addition to warnings issued by the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. According to the analysis, disputes between rival criminal groups, enemies are brutally murdered and there is no consideration for passersby; hence Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas should be avoided

MEXICO, (October 23, 2021).- This Friday, October 22, the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning to the Mexican Caribbean, due to the recent criminal acts that occurred in Tulum, Quintana Roo, one of which claimed the lives of two tourists and three more were with wounds.

Anjali Ryot was killed during a confrontation in Tulum (Photo: Instagram / @thestylelagoon)

This travel warning for insecurity is in addition to those issued by the Canadian governments this week and the recommendations made by the Netherlands and the United States in this regard.

The German Ministry indicates in its statement that due to the violent incidents, particularly in Tulum and Playa del Carmen , citizens are asked to take into account the following recommendations:

If you are currently in the Tulum or Playa del Carmen area, please do not leave your hotel’s secured facilities .

. Use only airport-based or hotel-recommended taxi companies for transfer to and from the airport. Rental cars have also been stolen there repeatedly and sometimes with the use of firearms.

Germany issues travel advisory to Tulum and Playa del Carmen. ( https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/ )

Canada issues travel advice to Mexico

In its last update on October 21, Canada classified the country on its risk level scale as:

High degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.

According to Government of Canada recommendations : Violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, vehicle theft and extortion, continues to increase year after year across the country, including in popular tourist destinations.

It asks its population to be extremely cautious when traveling to Mexico City and the surrounding municipalities in the State of Mexico, where crime rates have increased in recent years.

Indicates staying alert at all times due to the incidence of the following events:

Crime

Organized crime

Borders and surrounding areas

Kidnappings

Piracy

Theft

Violent robbery

Assault

Women’s safety

Balconies

Fraud

Water activities

Public transport

Travel alert from Canada to Mexico. ( https://travel.gc.ca )

Netherlands warns of violence in Cancun

The Netherlands, the country of origin of one of the victims who were hit by bullets during the night of October 20, also has travel recommendations for its inhabitants.

The portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands places Mexico in an “orange” color that suggests only necessary trips.

Holland recommendations for trips to Mexico. (Nederlandwereldwijd.nl/)

Among the recommendations offered to those who visit the country are:

Be careful when talking about money and business in public.

Be alert if strangers ask you for personal information or financial assistance.

Keep a close eye on your luggage / possessions, even in a hotel lobby.

Be careful with food, drink or strangers’ walks. Keep an eye on your food and drink in a bar or restaurant.

Do not resist a robbery or robbery. If you are a victim of this, surrender your belongings. Resistance often leads to (more) violence.

And despite the fact that it places tourist destinations as safe, it warns that in Cancun and its surroundings there are also violent clashes between drug gangs.

“Sometimes citizens and tourists are also victims of this. Do not travel after sunset and do not travel alone. Be alert, even when you go out,” he says.

The United States maintains travel alert to Mexico

In its last update on July 12, the United States Department of State issued an alert for its residents asking to take precautions when traveling to almost all but two states.

“Violent crimes, such as homicide, kidnapping, vehicle theft and robbery, are widespread and common in Mexico. The US government has limited capacity to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by US government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted, ” the agency warns.

United States Department of State ( https://travel.state.gov )

It also suggests not traveling to: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas. These are flagged as dangerous for crimes, crime, and kidnapping.

Recommend reconsidering traveling to: Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Mexico, Morelos, Nayarit, Sonora, Zacatecas, because these stand out for crimes, delinquency and kidnapping.

Source: Sipse

