German automotive company PREH interested to invest in Yucatán

PREH is a German company, with Chinese capital, which has been in the automotive sector for more than 30 years and has a presence in more than 100 locations in 30 countries, with more than 50 thousand employees around the world. It is one of the 30 largest global firms in the automotive supply chain industry.

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021).- During a meeting with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, executives of the German company PREH, from the automotive sector, expressed a possible interest in establishing themselves in Yucatán to take advantage of the knowledge and talent of Yucatecan professionals in that area, a statement reported.

As part of the commercial mission that Vila is leading through Europe to reactivate investments and attract new development projects for the state, Vila Dosal is in Germany after a working tour in Italy, where he held a meeting with the CEO of the German company, Zhengxin Charlie Caí and the executive directors of Development Process, Jochen Ehrenberg and Electronic Development, Norbert Baue.

He agreed with them that in the coming weeks they would visit Yucatán to learn about the quality of the state’s universities and the level of graduates.

The project is to establish an engineering development center for the automotive sector in the state, which would be the first of its kind in Southeast Mexico, in which 300 sources of employment for engineers would be generated, which would start gradually.

According to what has been proposed, the project is of great interest because it does not focus on technical workers, but on designers of artificial intelligence and electronics to apply in advanced new generation vehicles.

It is about taking a very important step to generate high-level jobs for professionals in cybernetic and electronic engineering, positioning Yucatán as a pole of global technological development.

During the meeting with Vila Dosal, the managers of the German company explained to him all the manufacturing processes, among which stand out the design, production, and distribution of automotive components, air conditioning control systems, driver control systems, sensors, and electronic control units.

During this visit to the facilities in Germany, the governor presented the great advantages that the state offers in terms of location, infrastructure, human talent, safety, and quality of life, thus taking a great step forward in the negotiations with the definition of a specific project for our state.

Therefore, another of the objectives of this trip is to learn about the possibilities of linking these institutions with large companies in the world that can help develop professionals with knowledge in the most important advances in technology.

This company has four divisions: Preh-Joyson, Navigation Systems, A / C Controls Equipment, and Dashboard Controller Systems.

The importance and interest of this company in Yucatán contributes to raising the quality of specialists in the area of ​​intelligent mechatronics, which is attractive for companies looking for places like Yucatán to develop, with the security of having professional staff, which benefits Yucatecan families with the generation of more and better-paid jobs.

This company designs, produces and distributes automotive components, climate control systems, driver control systems, sensors, and electronic control units.

The executives mentioned to the Yucatecan governor that among his main clients are the automotive companies BMW, Mini Cooper, Rolls Royce, Ford, Lincoln, Volkswagen, GMC, and Tesla.

At the company’s facilities in the city of Bad Neustadt an der Saale, the Governor was accompanied by Mauricio Cámara Leal, Secretary for Research, Innovation and Higher Education, and the Undersecretary for Investment, Economic Development and Financing of the Ministry of Economic Development and Work, Gerardo Díaz de Zavala.

