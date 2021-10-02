Free mammograms will be performed in October at the Mérida Mobile Unit

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 01, 2021).- During October, the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer, the Mérida City Council will offer free mammograms, and this year the module will be open for 15 days in the main square downtown Mérida and 15 days in Ciudad Caucel .

It should be remembered that in the other months of the year, the Mobile Mammography Unit is taken to different parts of Mérida to perform breast cancer detections, with a 100-peso fee, but during the month of October, mammograms are free.

It should be noted that in addition to this service offered to prevent breast cancer, in Mérida there are other health services for people who do not have social security.

Medical modules to consult in Mérida

With a symbolic cost of 25 pesos, in Mérida there are 19 open medical modules in different communities and neighborhoods of the city that offer medical care and dental services, in addition to those professionals in nutrition and psychology, orthopedists and pediatricians regularly attend, which expands the specialized care provided by these spaces.

The open modules are in the Caucel, Chichí Suárez, Cholul, Molas, San José Tzal, Sitpach and Chablekal communities.

There are also open modules in Azcorra, Emiliano Zapata, Kukulcan, Meliton Salazar, Mulsay, Plan de Ayala Sur, Salvador Alvarado, San Antonio Xluch, Santa Rosa, Vergel and Xoclán, Merida nieghboors.

Also, at the Women’s Medical Attention Center, located in the Emiliano Zapata Sur II neighborhood. To know the exact address of the modules, consult the following link .

The modules operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. , Monday through Friday , with a symbolic cost of 25 pesos in case of consultation and 35 pesos with medications. Specialty consultations cost 50 pesos.

Home Doctor

In case you cannot move to the modules, there is the Home Doctor program , which consists of a visit by a doctor and nurse to those people who do not have social security, who are bedridden or unable to move.

If it is detected that patients have needs that can be met by other areas of the Mérida City Council or external instance, the link is made to subscribe them to other programs such as second-level medical care, monthly pantry, among others.

The program operates from Monday to Friday , from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule the appointment, dial the phone: (999) 982-33-29 extension 85001 . See more information at this link .

Women’s Attention Center

In the Emiliano Zapata Sur II neighborhood there is the Women’s Attention Center (CAM) , where from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. , there are comprehensive services for women’s health, including mammography, gynecological consultation, dentistry and psychology with symbolic costs.

These studies are useful to find other levels of care in the Regional Hospital of High Specialty or in the Hospital “Agustín O’Horán”, instances to which patients who require it are channeled.

