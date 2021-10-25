Foreigner commits suicide by jumping off a bridge near the Cancun Airport

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 25, 2021) .- Tragedy on the bridge at the Cancun airport; a foreign man took his own life after jumping from the structure, and as if this was not enough, a truck ran over his body.

According to preliminary information, the events occurred around 7:40 p.m. on October 24, 2021, on the bridge located in front of the entrance road to the Cancun International Airport (AIC), on Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard.

Drivers passing by the scene reported to the 911 emergency service that a man was standing on the edge of the bridge, apparently with the intent of jumping.

Unfortunately, the subject jumped off the bridge before the authorities arrived.

Red Cross paramedics confirmed the death of the man, whose body ended up lying in the middle of the road, a few meters from a police filter.

Preliminarily, it was learned that the victim is a foreigner, of British origin and between 45 and 50 years of age. So far no further details about his identity have been released.

Agents of the Ministerial Police and personnel of expert services of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), were in charge of the processing and removal of the corpse.

