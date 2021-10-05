Foreign investment to the rescue of the Habanero pepper industry in Yucatan

At the moment the production of the Habanero is still depleted by last year’s floods and the Covid pandemic.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021).- Marketers from Europe and the United States are willing to invest in the Yucatecan countryside, especially in the production of habanero pepper, said Freddy Ríos Urcelay, president of the State Council of Producers of Chile Habanero de Yucatán.
“At this time we can say that we are very advanced in these negotiations, we are going to pay for the product with annual rates of 6%, with a four-year grace period to recover, but I think that one year is enough for this sector,” he explained.
Production reduced by pandemic
He explained that at the moment the production of the Yucatecan Habanero Pepper is still diminished by the floods of last year and the Covid pandemic, so the solution they see as most feasible to improve the production of chili is found in foreign investors through the injection of resources that could help producers rescue their plantations by assuring the purchase of the whole production.
“The problem with these schemes is that we are not used to producing with the high quality required abroad, but we have to achieve it,” he said.
Ríos Urcelay announced that they are in talks with an investor from the United States, and they require around 4 thousand hectares to meet the demands of their market, so it is expected to negotiate with local producers to enter into agreements.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan will host Southeast Cup of the Ancestral Sport of the Pelota Maya
Mérida, Yucatán.- On October 16, the.
-
Mérida City Council agrees new urban and cultural projects with Brazil
The meeting with the mayors of.
-
2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have.
-
Paseo de las Ánimas 2021 and the Mérida Carnival 2022 are canceled
Mayor Renán Barrera Concha reported that,.
-
Banxico increases its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.75%
Mexico’s central bank raised borrowing costs.
-
Yucatan advances in establishing regulations against climate change
YUCATAN, (October 05, 2021).- Yucatán ratifies.
-
Bank of Mexico deputy governor sees more rate hikes coming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila leads the 200 years Mexican Navy anniversary celebration
Progreso, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021).- Governor.
-
Mérida City Council and Rotary International strengthen ties
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021) .-.
-
United States Senators criticize AMLO for not extraditing Maduro
Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recalled.
Leave a Comment