Fonatur cuts down endangered mangrove species in Cancun’s hotel zone

The mangrove and chit palm are protected by the Official Mexican Standard O59-Semarnat-2010.
Cancun, Quntana Roo, (October 01, 2021).- The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) carried out maintenance tasks on the laying of the bicycle lane in the hotel zone of Cancun, to prevent the weed from spreading, however, it carried out pruning of mangrove and chit palm species, considered in Danger of extinction.
The works were carried out in at least one kilometer, in the section that goes from kilometer zero to Puerto Cancún, cutting palm stems, mangroves and secondary vegetation that protruded from the road.
Both the mangroves and the chit palm, an endemic species of the region, are protected by the Official Mexican Standard O59-Semarnat-2010 .
The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) has imposed various sanctions in Quintana Roo on individuals who have had the same practices, based on Article 418 of the federal Criminal Code, which imposes up to nine years in prison, depending on the severity of the crime. illicit act, to anyone who removes or destroys natural vegetation.
“In accordance with the General Wildlife Law, its regulations and the provisions of the official regulations, the violations committed may be sanctioned with a fine for the equivalent of 50 to 50 thousand days of the Measurement and Update Unit in force in the City and in accordance with the provisions of Article 418 of the Federal Criminal Code, ” stated the agency at the time.
Likewise, Article 420 bis of the Federal Penal Code provides penalties of up to 10 years in prison – depending on the crime – for anyone who damages, drains, or fills wetlands, mangroves, lagoons, estuaries, or swamps.
Fonatur is the public entity responsible for the maintenance and operation of the Comprehensively Planned Center of Cancun, that is, the hotel zone. Its staff is in charge of the irrigation, pruning, and cleaning of the areas.
When questioning the agency about these events, it responded that “they only maintain the landscaped areas along the Kukulcán Boulevard” and pointed out that these areas have been environmentally impacted since the emergence of Cancun.
Fonatur says they constantly train personnel for the management of mangroves and chit palm trees.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
