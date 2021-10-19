Fonatur announces 16,572 archaeological monuments discovered during the Maya Train construction works

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- The Maya Train conducts studies of the entire terrain through which it will pass, because our country has great wealth in its historical and archaeological heritage, therefore, great discoveries have been made.
Near this same area, a cavern with bodies of water was also discovered, which will be studied by the geospatial registry to create 3D models, which will serve to obtain virtual knowledge of it without putting human lives at risk, it should be noted that in the discoveries, bone material, flint knives, cists, sherds, spearheads, metates, and complete ceramic pieces have been found and delivered to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
Faced with this situation, authorities in charge of the work, have carried out important strategies to protect these discoveries property of the nation. Fonatur announced that due to these findings on several occasions the construction work during this has had to be paralyzed in order to avoid that the vestiges ending up damaged.
On the other hand, it was said that in section 2, which goes from Escárcega to Calkiní, Campeche municipalities, is where more around 1,634 archaeological monuments of different characteristics have been identified, including residential-type structures, and others possibly of civic and ceremonial use, as well, due to these discoveries, the local communities expressed their concern from the beginning of the work, fearing that this cultural heritage would have a great impact, however, authorities have mobilized to protect these archaeological sites.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
