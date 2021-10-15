First camp featuring “cenote clean-up” activities in Yucatan

YUCATAN, (October 15, 2021).- This Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, the first camping cleaning day will be held, sponsored by Model Volunteers with the support of the Ecosuby underwater activists and the Decathlón Mérida sports store.

The activities will take place in the town of Libre Unión, belonging to the municipality of Yaxcabá and located on the Mérida-Cancún highway.

The camp will operate in the Golondrinas cenote, which is located next to the central square of Libre Unión.

It is a family event, but given the restrictions that still prevail due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 30 people will be able to participate. The use of face masks is mandatory, and the temperature will be taken in the sanitary filter.

In the case of people who are in the age ranges already vaccinated, they will be asked to bring proof of vaccination. It can be downloaded at https://cvcovid.salud.gob.mx

Do not worry if you do not have a camping house, because DECATHLON MÉRIDA lends you one, so there is no excuse, just set aside your tent by sending a WhatsApp to 9992182789 with the following information:

NAME

AGE



In case of having companions:

NUMBER OF COMPANIONS

HOW MANY CAMPAIGN HOUSES DO YOU NEED

Itinerary of activities:

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16

-3: 00 PM STAFF ARRIVAL

-4: 30 PM WELCOME

-4: 40 PM DIRECTIONS

-4: 55 PM DYNAMIC OF WARM-UP AND INTEGRATION

-5: 00 PM ASSEMBLY OF CAMPAIGN, CAMP AND RAPPEL HOUSES

-5: 30 PM COLLECTION GARBAGE

-6: 00 PM WASTE SEPARATION

-6: 30 PM END OF THE 1ST CLEANING -6: 40 PM FREE TIME

-8: 00 PM UNDERWATER PHOTOGRAPHIC TALK

-8: 30 PM TALK OF HERPETOFAUNA YUCATECA IN CHARGE OF BIOL. JULIÁN ESCALANTE.

-9: 00 PM TALK OF VENOMOUS, ARTHROPODS IN CHARGE OF THE BIOL. MANUEL BOJÓRQUEZ

-9: 30 FOGATA Y CONVIVIO.

11: 00 PM END OF THE FIRST DAY

SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER

-8: 00 AM FIRST CALL TO THE CAMP

-8: 30 AM TIME FOR BREAKFAST

-9: 00 AM CAMP LIFT

-9: 30 AM STRETCHING AND WELCOME TO DAY 2

-10: 00 AM START OF SECOND CLEANING AND ADOPTION OF TREES

– 11:00 AM CLOSING

Sign up for the camping cleaning day by sending a WhatsApp message with your data to 9992182789.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments