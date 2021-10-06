FGE investigates possible homicide in Francisco de Montejo, Mérida neighborhood

Judge authorizes the Prosecutor’s Office to enter the house where they found a body in suspicious circumstances in the Francisco de Montejo neighborhood
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021).- The State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case of a man whose body was found last Thursday, September 28, at his home in the Francisco de Montejo neighborhood. The body had to be removed on Friday, October 1st, by means of a search warrant to enter to the property.
The order to inspect the property in question was authorized by the First Control Judge of Mérida, Antonio Bonilla Castañeda, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office because no person with the authority to give permission to enter the house was available.
Friend discovers corpse
The facts took place on Thursday, September 30th, when a friend of Abraham M.G., 44, was concerned because he had told him that he planned to resign from his job.
The friend went to Abraham’s house, in the Francisco de Montejo subdivision and found him dead, he also noticed some damage and bloodstains on the property.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
