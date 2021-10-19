Festival de las Animas Mérida 2021, from October 24th to November 2nd

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 19, 2021).- At a press conference on Monday, October 18th, the program of activities of the Festival de las Ánimas Mérida 2021 was presented, which the City Council organizes from October 24 to November 2 , that is, it will start formally on Sunday, October 24th.
In a press conference held in the General Cemetery, to give it a greater atmosphere related to these dates, it was indicated that on the 24th everything will begin with the Fourth Pib Fair edition 2021, in the ball field of the San Sebastián neighborhood, and the closing will be on November 2 with a Ghost Tour in three nights at the Xcunyá community.
The formal inauguration will be on October 25 with a photographic exhibition at the Olimpo Cultural Center, and many others are added to this activity, such as the guided tour that will be made by the monumental altar that will be installed in the Plaza Grande, Downtown Mérida, transmission of allusive videos via Facebook , and the Night of Catrinas on October 30, at the Paseo de Montejo Auction, which will be face-to-face and with limited capacity, as we must not forget that we are still in a pandemic.
In the following link you can consult the complete program of the Festival de las Ánimas 2021.
Festival de las Ánimas 2021 Events Calendar
October 24
4th MUCBIPOLLO FAIR 2021 EDITION
From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
SAN SEBASTIÁN SOFTBALL FIELD
October 25
Cowboys of Souls
9:00 pm
LOWS OF PALACIO MUNICIPAL
– Face-to-face (Limited space)
October 26
MONUMENTAL ALTAR GUIDED TOUR
9:00 am to 8:00 pm
PLAZA GRANDE
October 29
XCUNYÁ GHOST TOUR (BICYCLE)
7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm
XCUNYÁ COMMUNITY
October 30
CATRINAS NIGHT
8:00 pm
MONTEJO WALK AUCTION
– Face-to-face (Limited space)
October 31
TRANSMISSION PASEO DE LAS ÁNIMAS
8:00 pm
Broadcast Transmission via Facebook: AyuntaMERIDA
November 1 and 2
XCUNYÁ GHOST TOUR
7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm
XCUNYÁ COMMUNITY
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
