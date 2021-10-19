Festival de las Animas Mérida 2021, from October 24th to November 2nd

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 19, 2021).- At a press conference on Monday, October 18th, the program of activities of the Festival de las Ánimas Mérida 2021 was presented, which the City Council organizes from October 24 to November 2 , that is, it will start formally on Sunday, October 24th.

In a press conference held in the General Cemetery, to give it a greater atmosphere related to these dates, it was indicated that on the 24th everything will begin with the Fourth Pib Fair edition 2021, in the ball field of the San Sebastián neighborhood, and the closing will be on November 2 with a Ghost Tour in three nights at the Xcunyá community.

(Photo: Yucatan State Government)

The formal inauguration will be on October 25 with a photographic exhibition at the Olimpo Cultural Center, and many others are added to this activity, such as the guided tour that will be made by the monumental altar that will be installed in the Plaza Grande, Downtown Mérida, transmission of allusive videos via Facebook , and the Night of Catrinas on October 30, at the Paseo de Montejo Auction, which will be face-to-face and with limited capacity, as we must not forget that we are still in a pandemic.

In the following link you can consult the complete program of the Festival de las Ánimas 2021.

(Photo: Yucatan State Government)

Festival de las Ánimas 2021 Events Calendar

October 24

4th MUCBIPOLLO FAIR 2021 EDITION

From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

SAN SEBASTIÁN SOFTBALL FIELD



October 25

Cowboys of Souls

9:00 pm

LOWS OF PALACIO MUNICIPAL

– Face-to-face (Limited space)

October 26

MONUMENTAL ALTAR GUIDED TOUR

9:00 am to 8:00 pm

PLAZA GRANDE



(Photo: Yucatan State Government)

October 29

XCUNYÁ GHOST TOUR (BICYCLE)

7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm

XCUNYÁ COMMUNITY

October 30

CATRINAS NIGHT

8:00 pm

MONTEJO WALK AUCTION

– Face-to-face (Limited space)

October 31

TRANSMISSION PASEO DE LAS ÁNIMAS

8:00 pm

Broadcast Transmission via Facebook: AyuntaMERIDA

November 1 and 2

XCUNYÁ GHOST TOUR

7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm

XCUNYÁ COMMUNITY

