Family mugged while resting on their yacht in Cancun´s Punta Nizuc

Three subjects armed with harpoon pistols perpetrated the robbery.
Cancun, QuintanaRoo, (October 07, 2021).-Around 9:30 p.m., a family who was on their yacht was approached by assailants, while they were resting in the Punta Nizuc area, in the Hotel Zone of Cancun during the weekend.
Three hooded men armed with harpoon guns got on board the boat demanding money and food.Victim of robbery in Punta Nizuc
The registry of the Caribbean Safety and Protection Network, where a report with number 2678-2021-09-06 was registered, indicated that the boat remained anchored, when the criminals threatened and tied the family with a rope, later they began to subtract their belongings, a 10 ‘AB aluminum bottom boat, Yamaha 15HP 2-stroke (15FMH) outboard motor, spare fuel tank, cash, West Marine VHF laptop, GoPro camera, medications, cellphones and other items.
The family that just decided to make the complaint public, said that the subjects arrived in a kayak or paddle board because they were wet at the time of committing the robbery.
After being approached by the assailants, the boat owners were threatened to be thrown overboard, while the criminals got busy looting the ship, and then fled the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries during the robbery.
Finally, after several minutes of anguish, despair, and fear, the Punta Nizuc pirates fled aboard the boat to an unknown destination, without injuring any of their victims.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
