Evo Morales thanks Mexico for “saving his life” 2 years ago

MEXICO, (October 22, 2021).- Almost two years after his asylum in Mexico, former Bolivian president Evo Morales returned to Mexican territory and thanked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for saving his life in 2019, when he left his country denouncing a “coup.”
“Mexico It will not only be my home, but it is also the home of all those who fight for the freedom of their peoples, “the former Bolivian president expressed grateful words when opening a political seminar organized in Mexico City by the Labor Party (PT), a formation that supports the Government of López Obrador.
Before delegates from various Latin American leftist parties, such as former FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño, known in his time as a guerrilla of Timochenko, Evo Morales remembered his abrupt arrival at Mexico in November 2019.
“When I arrived, it was not to ingratiate myself with the president and the Mexican people. When he said that he saved my life, it was true. Mexico and other countries saved my life, “recalled the former Bolivian leader.
It should be remembered that Morales’ asylum in Mexico caused serious diplomatic disagreements with the interim government of Jeanine Áñez in Bolivia, a situation that was redirected with the meeting last March between López Obrador and the new Bolivian president, Luis Arce.
