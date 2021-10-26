Environmentalists announce demonstration against hotel project in Punta Nizuc, Cancun

The works of the hotel of the Spanish chain RIU are carried out on an area of 20,929.45 square meters in Punta Nizuc, which will have 530 rooms
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 26, 2021).- A group of environmentalists from Cancun will take their conferences to another level to collect signatures against the hotel project that affects the environment in Punta Nizuc, since they will now demonstrate from October 29 to 31, during the Expo Tajamar, organized by the Government of Benito Juárez, in order to protest peacefully and expose the environmental problem to the authorities.
During the second day of the signature collection sessions held in the Parque de las Palapas, the ecologist Gerardo Solís commented that the local authorities have already noticed the intentions of the citizens to stop the construction of the RIU Riviera Cancun, which affects the scarce vegetation that remains in the Hotel Zone.
“The Cancun authorities are already aware of our intentions for environmental rescue purposes; However, they have not come close to offering us their support to stop this environmental massacre, so we have decided to make social noise at the municipal event that will be in Tajamar so that they will notice that we remain firm in the objective of stopping said malicious work ”, said.
“We will go to the Malecón Tajamar and install a couple of tables and umbrellas, we will also use banners exposing this problem, but all in a peaceful way, since we do not seek to alter public order and less to incite violence, as other people have done in their marches ”, he assured.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Indigenous Peoples not allowed into World’s ‘Most Inclusive’ Climate Conference
Indigenous peoples comprise less than 5.
-
Yucatecan student wins medal in the Women’s Pan American Mathematics Olympiad
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- María.
-
With an Enigmatic Vaquería, the Festival de las Ánimas officially starts in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- On.
-
Vaccination has begun for Yucatecan adolescents with comorbidities
Mérida, Yucatán.- The application of vaccines.
-
AMLO announces work tour of Yucatán scheduled for Thursday, October 28th
In addition to supervising the Mayan.
-
Cold Day of the Dead forecast: temperatures could drop to 14ºC (57ºF)
Mérida, Yucatán.- The State Coordination of.
-
US citizen accused of kidnapping her 10-year-old daughter in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Ocotber 26, 2021).- The.
-
Construction works continue on Mérida’s “Paso Deprimido”… Why is it taking so long?
The works were not affected by.
-
With findings from the Maya Train, museums in Chichén Itzá and Ruta Puuc will open in 2023
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- The.
-
387 firearms were seized in the Yucatan Peninsula during 2020
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment