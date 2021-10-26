Environmentalists announce demonstration against hotel project in Punta Nizuc, Cancun

The works of the hotel of the Spanish chain RIU are carried out on an area of ​​20,929.45 square meters in Punta Nizuc, which will have 530 rooms

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 26, 2021).- A group of environmentalists from Cancun will take their conferences to another level to collect signatures against the hotel project that affects the environment in Punta Nizuc, since they will now demonstrate from October 29 to 31, during the Expo Tajamar, organized by the Government of Benito Juárez, in order to protest peacefully and expose the environmental problem to the authorities.

During the second day of the signature collection sessions held in the Parque de las Palapas, the ecologist Gerardo Solís commented that the local authorities have already noticed the intentions of the citizens to stop the construction of the RIU Riviera Cancun, which affects the scarce vegetation that remains in the Hotel Zone.

“The Cancun authorities are already aware of our intentions for environmental rescue purposes; However, they have not come close to offering us their support to stop this environmental massacre, so we have decided to make social noise at the municipal event that will be in Tajamar so that they will notice that we remain firm in the objective of stopping said malicious work ”, said.

“We will go to the Malecón Tajamar and install a couple of tables and umbrellas, we will also use banners exposing this problem, but all in a peaceful way, since we do not seek to alter public order and less to incite violence, as other people have done in their marches ”, he assured.

