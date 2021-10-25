Elimination of single-use plastics concludes next year in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán – The elimination of single-use plastics in Yucatán will conclude next year, as part of the strategy undertaken by state authorities.

The head of the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, informed that the last part of this process is the completion of the Single Plastics Control Registry in the whole state, to which more and more companies that manufacture these elements are joining in order to comply with the provisions in force.

“Follow-up is being given through the single plastics registry which, let’s remember, we were the only state besides Mexico City to have the registry, in which follow-up is given to all these that comply with the exceptions established in the regulation. This has been monitored directly with the producers,” he explained.

It should be recalled that the Single Plastics Control Registry began operating in July 2020 and companies that produce such materials must be voluntarily accredited in it, which must adhere to current standards to eradicate those that take several years to decompose.

As reported, the reform to the Yucatán Solid Waste Management Law includes the elimination of bags, straws, and polystyrene items that take many years to decompose, for items containing a certain degree of biodegradable materials, establishing a two-year term for their total application.

She informed that they are also working closely with the business chambers so that the affiliated companies comply with this part of the plastic elimination process, and they are also planning to generate a social campaign so that people identify that the plastics they use are biodegradable.

