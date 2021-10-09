Electric power plant projected for 2023 in Kanasin, for public consultation

Kanasin, Yucatán, (October 09, 2021).- Seeking to be inaugurated in 2023, the Mérida IV combined cycle electric power plant, which will be located in Kanasín, was put to public consultation since Friday by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat ).

This project, which involves an investment of 84 million pesos, is one of the two announced by the federal government at the end of 2020 (a plant in Valladolid and Mérida IV), which will be in charge of the Spanish company Iberdrola.

The plant will have the capacity to generate 500 megawatts and to get an idea of ​​its importance, the state’s maximum electricity demand is 900 megawatts.

Completing this combined-cycle project would reduce the cost of electric power rates in Yucatán.

The head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novela, confirmed that Iberdrola began with the procedures to obtain the permits and the possibility of developing that plant.

He reiterated that the company has already started the process so that, once approved, the construction of the electric power plant in Yucatan begins.

Information from the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) indicates that: “Iberdrola identified the Mérida area as suitable for the construction of a combined cycle power plant, given the foreseeable availability of natural gas and supply water for the process in the area, and given the proximity of important areas of electricity consumption and infrastructures for electric conduction ”.

The study adds: “The Mérida combined cycle project consists of the construction and operation of a combined cycle plant with natural gas as fuel, with a maximum net electric power generation capacity (extreme minimum condition) of approximately 579.1 megawatts in the municipality of Kanasín ”.

In addition, the project requires the construction of an electrical network that will be connected to the Kanasín substation, a gas pipeline connected to the current Mayakan gas pipeline, and road access from the Teya-Peto highway.

The Ministry of Finance reported that at the end of this year the rulings for the bidding of four combined-cycle electric power plants will be issued, two for Baja California Sur (Tuxpan Phase I and González Ortega) and two in Yucatán (Mérida IV and Valladolid), whose deadline was last August.

