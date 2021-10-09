Due to heatstroke, 33 people have been hospitalized in the Yucatan Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 09, 2021) .- So far this year, due to high temperatures, 33 people have been hospitalized in the Yucatan Peninsula, most of them due to heatstroke as well as dehydration, seven more compared to the previous week.

Unfortunately, in the country, there are 31 people who have lost their lives due to the heatwave, one of them from Yucatan.

According to the Weekly Epidemiological Surveillance Report on Extreme Natural Temperatures (TNE), corresponding to the 2021 Heat Season, there are currently 861 cases, distributed in 21 states of the country, of which 273 are due to heatstroke, 581 with dehydration and seven with burns.

While in the Yucatan Peninsula there are 33 cases, of which 23 are due to heatstroke, nine with dehydration and one with burns, registered until epidemiological week number 39, taking into account that the hot season began early this year, in week 12.

Yucatán is located in sixth place nationally, with 22 cases, 2.6 percent.

Campeche is in eleventh place, with eight cases, and Quintana Roo, with three people affected by high temperatures.

Of the total number of cases registered in Yucatan, 20 were due to heatstroke and two due to dehydration.

Likewise, Campeche has two cases of heatstroke, five of dehydration, and one of skin burns.

While in the case of Quintana Roo, there is one for heatstroke and two for dehydration.

Finally, according to the federal SS, due to the high temperatures registered in the country, at the moment there are 31 deaths from heatstroke, of which 19 are from Baja California; four from Sonora; three from Baja California Sur, while the rest are distributed in the states of Hidalgo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Yucatán, with one case each.

Four of the total of the deceased, 17 are from 45 to 64 years of age, 13 are from 25 to 44 years old and the remaining is from the range of at least 65 years, although the gender of the deceased today is not specified.

At the moment, it is the second-lowest figure in four years, since in 2019 there were 40 deceased, in 2020 there were 37 deaths, and in 2018 the figure was 30 deaths, and up to epidemiological week number 26 of the current year, the toll is 31.

