Do Yucatan companies care about their workers’ mental health?

A study reveals that in the state only 3 out of 10 companies apply the NOM-035 to identify psychosocial risk in the workplace. The good health of workers positively impacts their productivity.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Ocotber 287, 2021).- In the state, only three out of every ten companies have evidence of the application of NOM-035 to identify psychosocial risk factors that may represent an impairment in the mental health of their workers, says the consultancy WellLatam.

Three years after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation and its first year of full compliance, this standard has not completely permeated organizations.

According to a study by WellLatam (a network of specialists in human capital and organizational well-being), 78 percent of the more than 130 thousand companies have already identified psychosocial risks in their work centers and even carried out the evaluation of the organizational environment, but only 32 percent have evidence of the application of the standard in all its requirements, including intervention plans to improve working conditions.

The study also indicates that the challenges of the new regulation are not only reflected in the lack of actions to prevent possible risks detected but also that organizations seek to implement it through a regulatory compliance approach, without really understanding the importance of addressing the factors of Psychosocial risk.

The study details that while 82 percent of the companies affirm that the main reason for having measures for the protection of mental health is due to labor regulations, 43 percent recognize that they do not have a culture of support for employees when it comes to mental disorders.

“Making it easier for people to have a happier, healthier, and more balanced life will allow us to have more productive organizations and a more resilient society by 2022 and beyond,” said Esmeralda Araiza, founder of WellLatam.

She recalled that the NOM035 aims to prevent factors that can damage people’s mental health and trigger disorders such as stress, anxiety, depression, or insomnia, among others. This regulation proposes that organizations analyze their workforce and their working conditions and, based on this, that they find solutions. In other words, that it could be adapted to the reality of each work center.

Mental health care in organizations has an impact on a better work environment, increases satisfaction and commitment, reduces work accidents, reduces absenteeism, and improves talent attraction and turnover.

