Disney launches Minnie Catrina, a ‘declaration of love’ to Mexico

MEXICO, (October 20, 2021).- Disney launched the second edition of Minnie Catrina, the interpretation of the classic “Mexican Catrina” that was developed by Mexican artists who were inspired for the 2021 edition by an explosion of colors and a mix & match proposal of fabrics of different textures.

In a statement, Disney explained Minnie Catrina is available starting this month at Walmart, Suburbia, El Palacio de Hierro, Sears, Sanborns and HEB, in physical stores and online.

Additionally, a collection of W Capsule accessories will be available in department stores and T-shirts featuring unique Latéx Mask designs.

The company explained that like its first edition, the design continues to merge different trends of the culture and traditional dresses from Mexico with details that reflect the daring and classic personality of Minnie Mouse, whose model is integrated into a concept that mixes fashion, joy and fun.

The Minnie Catrina doll wears a modern silhouette, colors and embroidery that combine with the explosion of flowers that is present not only in her headdress, but also included in her makeup and accessories.

This year’s color palette is 100 percent inspired by the vivid colors of the marigold flower tradition and hints of blue and purple like bougainvillea.

For accessories, elements of the typical costumes of different states were taken up, including a fan, some fun matching espadrilles and simulating the typical fabrics of Mexican folklore.

The marigold flower headdress and detailed makeup are inspired by the trend to take the Catrina costume one level further by adding the “fashionista” factor.

