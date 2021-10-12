‘Disney Fantasy’ arrives with more than one thousand tourists to Cozumel

Cozumel, (October 12, 2021).- The cruise fantasy was activated in the port of Cozumel with the return of the company “Disney Cruise Line”, after a year and a half of having paralyzed its maritime trips due to the pandemic. It arrived with more than a thousand passengers at the destination.
The ocean liner “Disney Fantasy” arrived this Monday at the Punta Langosta international terminal, where all the sanitary protocols are being applied to carry out the disembarkation, as well as the filters in the accesses for those who are going to enter the port area.
It is noteworthy that this day the cruise passengers have been disembarking at the terminal, in order to be able to carry out their tours focused primarily on the beaches, hoping to return after three in the afternoon to take a tour of the commercial areas and thus later be able to return to the cruise ship to continue their journey.
Simultaneously, the arrival of the cruise ship “Celebrity Summit” was recorded, but it arrived at the SSA Mexico terminal, located in the southern coastal area, thus registering the mobilization of more than two thousand cruise passengers disembarking on the same day.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
