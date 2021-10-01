Dismantling of the temporary Siglo XXI Covid hospital begins

The conversion into a temporary hospital costed them over 180 events
Merida, Yucatan.- The state government has begun dismantling the provisional hospital that was installed in the Siglo XXI Convention Center to make way for the process of events and contracting activities in its halls, cinemas, and conference rooms.
Starting in October, the Convention Center will be able to gradually recover its conditions to host on November 16 the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turistico, an event expected to be attended by some 3,500 people after having been postponed on two occasions due to the pandemic.
The Siglo XXI closed its doors in March 2020 to be transformed into a temporary hospital due to a health emergency. The facilities had previously been refurbished and expanded with an investment of 216 million pesos.
The remodeling and expansion work allowed the facility to grow from 13,000 to 23,000 square meters of exhibition area, a requirement established when the city of Merida was designated as the venue for the tourism Tianguis in 2019.
The temporary closure marked the cancellation of 180 scheduled events, including the Yucatan International Reading Fair (Filey) on two occasions.
During the 18 months that the pandemic has prolonged, it was initially a provisional hospital where 360 beds were set up, with medical and nursing services, as well as a pharmacy with healing materials that were included in the expansion that was previously completed.
Also, and as part of the needs of the state government itself, the rooms were used to house administrative workers from different operational areas, who had to be relocated due to space limitations. Likewise, as of March 2021, Siglo XXI was adapted as a mega vaccination center, where hundreds of people received the immunization biologic against the Covid virus.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
