Deviation of 12 million pesos detected in Espita, Yucatan

MÉRIDA, MX.- A 12 million pesos embezzlement was identified in the City Hall of Espita, which was allegedly allowed by the previous administration, for which the current mayor of Espita, Martha Mena Alcocer, filed a criminal complaint before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The complaint was filed so that the crime may be prosecuted and the persons found responsible may receive the corresponding sanction.

The Mayoress has mentioned that even in the process of handing over the office, the previous administration avoided submitting a detailed report on the financial state of the City Hall.

In view of this situation, the current administration resorted to the issuance of an official report.

Thus, the legal team of the current administration reviewed the public account and corroborated that there was a diversion of resources, which is now being denounced.

Part of the resources that were diverted is money that should have been used for infrastructure actions in the municipality and that did not have a concrete destination, according to the current mayoress.

The mayor of Espita indicated that she filed a complaint before the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption of the FGE, so that this case may be further investigated.

According to the Individual Reports of the Auditoría Superior del Estado (ASEY), as well as the Informe General Ejecutivo del Resultado de Fiscalización Superior, both from the 2019 Public Account, at least nine City Councils have been fined for irregularities in their administration.

