Dead Humpback Whale found off the coast of Manzanillo, Colima, México

Manzanillo, Colima, (October 19, 2021).- On the coast of Manzanillo, Colima, a humpback whale was found dead ; According to the University Group for Research on Marine Mammals (GUIMM), the discovery was made Sunday afternoon by fishermen in the region, who immediately reported the facts to the corresponding authorities.
After these events were made known, the Manzanillo City Council reported that in coordination with the GUIMM and the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar), they carried out the corresponding maneuvers to drag the specimen to the mainland, where it was buried.
It is known that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) also participated in the operation.
Once the humpback whale was taken to the sand strip, the Manzanillo Environment Directorate declared that this specimen will be used for scientific research and dissemination by the University of Colima (UCol); this once the corresponding permits are obtained and the bone remains are recovered.
” The GUIMM is present to coordinate and inform when it is possible to know the reason for death “Manzanillo Environment Directorate
- In order to carry out the burial of the humpback whale , the federal and municipal authorities used heavy machinery.
It was approximately at 4:00 p.m. yesterday that the population and interested parties were informed through social networks that they had concluded the work to bury the mammal.
The municipality’s Environment Directorate thanked the curious for having respected the established perimeter to be able to carry out the maneuvers that allowed the humpback whale to be removed from the sea, and placed in a spot where its decomposition does not imply water contamination and a risk to the health of bathers.
Dr. Christian Ortega, a specialist at the GUIMM of Colima, mentioned that once under the sand, the remains of the marine animal will carry out their natural decomposition process. When the bones can be extracted, the cause of death will be known and they can be used for didactic and educational purposes at UCol.
Source: UNO TV
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Sharing” a new trend in housing in Mexico and around the world
Today, sharing in the home has been strongly positioned, which.
-
Monday 18th, less than 200 Covid infections and low number of hospitalized in Yucatan
Coronavirus infections are on the decline.
-
Tourist dies after falling from a sixth floor in a residential complex in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 19, 2021).-.
-
México, the fifth most corrupted country, according to The World Justice Project
With the country’s legislators as the.
-
Mauricio Vila visits ‘Chujuk Enjambre’, producer of powdered honey
Kanasín, Yucatan, (October 19, 2021).- Ximena.
-
Fonatur announces 16,572 archaeological monuments discovered during the Maya Train construction works
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- The.
-
Megalodon tooth found in Yucatan cenote
A Megalodon is a pre-historic giant.
-
Pig farms in Yucatan could trigger serious social problems, warns UNAM researcher
The effects will not only be.
-
Young 18-year-old woman commits suicide in up-town northern Mérida neighborhood
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- Unfortunately,.
-
Title deeds given to 250 Mayan women who widowed during the pandemic
Titles were given for land that.
Leave a Comment