Dead Humpback Whale found off the coast of Manzanillo, Colima, México

Manzanillo, Colima, (October 19, 2021).- On the coast of Manzanillo, Colima, a humpback whale was found dead ; According to the University Group for Research on Marine Mammals (GUIMM), the discovery was made Sunday afternoon by fishermen in the region, who immediately reported the facts to the corresponding authorities.

After these events were made known, the Manzanillo City Council reported that in coordination with the GUIMM and the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar), they carried out the corresponding maneuvers to drag the specimen to the mainland, where it was buried.

It is known that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) also participated in the operation.

Once the humpback whale was taken to the sand strip, the Manzanillo Environment Directorate declared that this specimen will be used for scientific research and dissemination by the University of Colima (UCol); this once the corresponding permits are obtained and the bone remains are recovered.

” The GUIMM is present to coordinate and inform when it is possible to know the reason for death “ Manzanillo Environment Directorate

In order to carry out the burial of the humpback whale , the federal and municipal authorities used heavy machinery.

It was approximately at 4:00 p.m. yesterday that the population and interested parties were informed through social networks that they had concluded the work to bury the mammal.

The municipality’s Environment Directorate thanked the curious for having respected the established perimeter to be able to carry out the maneuvers that allowed the humpback whale to be removed from the sea, and placed in a spot where its decomposition does not imply water contamination and a risk to the health of bathers.

Dr. Christian Ortega, a specialist at the GUIMM of Colima, mentioned that once under the sand, the remains of the marine animal will carry out their natural decomposition process. When the bones can be extracted, the cause of death will be known and they can be used for didactic and educational purposes at UCol.

Source: UNO TV

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments